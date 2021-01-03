Will-o-wood hosts essentials giveaway for community

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders in the Will-o-wood community were taking care of their own neighborhood by hosting a giveaway.

The neighborhood consists of mostly senior citizen and more elderly people so they wanted to give them a few items to help them through the pandemic.

It was all in partnership with Hinds County Supervisor Credell Calhoun and state representative Stephanie Foster.

Volunteers handed out bottles of water, masks and household items like paper towels, toilet paper, wipes and eggs.

LATEST STORIES: