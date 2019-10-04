William Carey University hosts Secretary of State Forum

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- Secretary of State candidates Johnny Dupree and Michael Watson spoke at a public forum Thursday at William Carey University

The candidates talked about the importance of getting people out to the polls and how their votes can change Mississippi for the better. Both candidates said they enjoyed being able to speak to the Hattiesburg community.

“Anytime you get a chance to speak to voters directly explain to them your beliefs and understanding your plans for the office it’s a good time,” said Michael Watson, State Senator Area 51.

“Oh, it’s a wonderful experience. You know we’ve been all over the state. This is the first time we’ve had the opportunity to the side by side with the other candidate,” said Johnny Dupree, former mayor of Hattiesburg.

The candidates expressed their excitement about the forum and hope it educated people in the area about their campaigns.