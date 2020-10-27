William Carey University moving to online schedule ahead of Zeta

BILOXI, Miss. (WHLT) – William Carey University leaders announced its Biloxi campus will move to an online schedule ahead of Zeta’s impacts.

Students in Biloxi will move to an online schedule beginning at noon on Wednesday, October 28, and resume normal operations at noon on Thursday, October 29.

The Hattiesburg campus will close at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, and classes will move to an online format. Offices and classes will resume normal operations on Thursday, October 29, at 8:00 a.m.

