Williams Brothers reflect on street renaming in their honor

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On March 19, the Jackson City Council agreed to rename part of Capitol Street after a local Gospel group. The Williams Brothers Gospel group was formed in 1960 and originated in Smithdale.

Throughout their career, the artists received seven Grammy nominations and numerous accomplishments. Doug and Melvin Williams traveled to Jackson to admire what they said is one of the biggest honors of their career.

“This is monumental for the Williams Brothers. We’ve been singing for over 60 years,” said Doug.

“I’m just grateful for all the people that voted for us to have this,” said Melvin.

The Gospel group said they never imagined reaching this level of success in their career.

“Given our life to this Gospel music. We had no idea that we’d one day have a street in Downtown Jackson, Mississippi, in our honor. So it’s unbelievable,” said Doug.

The brothers have performed all over the world and even for former President Barack Obama. As of now, there’s no word on when the street renaming ceremony will take place.

The Williams Brothers said they have not recorded or performed since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. However, Melvin said he’s written a book of songs and can’t wait to get back into the studio.