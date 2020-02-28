Willie Cory Godbolt sentenced to death after killing 8 in Lincoln County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The man convicted of killing eight people, including a Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy, in May 2017 has been sentenced to death.

Willie Cory Godbolt was sentenced to death on four counts in the murders of Deputy William Durr, Jordan Blackwell, Austin Edwards and Sheila Burage. For the other four murders, armed robbery and kidnapping charges, Godbolt was sentenced to life in prison or 20 years in prison at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

On Tuesday, a jury in Pike County convicted Godbolt on all 12 counts against him.

Godbolt spoke in court on Thursday during the closing arguments. He said he had prayed to be a better man, but the devil was not going to let that happen.

He said that before the shootings, he thought his daughter was in danger from a relative. That caused a woman in the courtroom to yell at Godbolt to shut up.