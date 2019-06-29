Willow Point Apartments destroyed after early morning fire: BREAKING

Jackson Fire Department is working to put out flames at Willow Point Apartments early Saturday morning.

Crews responded to the blaze just before 4:30 a.m.

On scene, occupants watched as a two-story apartment filled with flames and smoke.

A woman who just pulled up on scene told WJTV 12’s Lanaya Lewis her daughter called her and said, “the top floor is on fire!” Thats when she rushed to the apartment.

Division Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders says one JPD officer was treated on scene for smoke inhalation.

At this time there’s no word on the cause of the fire, injuries or how many people will be displaced.

Stay with WJTV for more on this developing story.