Wing Stop gives away free chicken wings to Jackson customers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Wing Stop in Jackson gave back to the community on Thursday during the freezing temperatures. The restaurant gave away free, eight-piece wings with a side of fries to customer.

The giveaway happened at the Ellis Avenue and State Street locations.

“We’re in the mist of a pandemic, and now we have this ice storm. So we want to take away the burden of figuring out where you’re going to get food today,” explained General Manager Michelle Stevens.

Free wings were given out until supplies ran out.