Winner announced in “Car for a Cure” giveaway

News
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi, along with Patty Peck Honda, donated a brand new car to one lucky Mississippian.

This was part of the annual “Car for a Cure” giveaway.

Tickets were drawn on Monday for a 2020 Honda Civic at Patty Peck Honda in Ridgeland. The drawing was supposed to happen in April, but it was delayed due to the coronavirus.

The winner, Sarah Asmus, received a phone call about the win.

Proceeds from the event will go toward diabetes research in Mississippi.

