Breaking News
Continuing coverage of coronavirus in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Tests by State

Winners announced in Louisiana-Mississippi AP contest

News
Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS (AP/WJTV) — Winners have been announced in the Louisiana-Mississippi Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors competition to honor the best in professional and college journalism in 2019.

The two-state competition, which received more than 1,200 entries, is sponsored by the Manship School of Mass Communication at Louisiana State University. The AP is a not-for-profit news cooperative representing thousands of U.S. media organizations.

WJTV 12 News won several Associated Press Awards, which are listed below:

  • Feature
    • First: Byron Brown and Eric Bullard, “Convicting Klansmen”
    • Second: Walt Grayson, “Blue Front Cafe”
  • Breaking News
    • Second: Alex Love, LeKeitha Terrell and Tim Schwaegler, “Holly Bluff Gas Station Fire”
  • Achievement
    • First: WJTV-TV, “Focused on Solutions: The Crime Crisis”
    • Second: Candace Coleman, Opie Cooper and Kaitlin Howell, “Cool Schools Special”

For a list of winners go to http://discover.ap.org/contests/louisiana-mississippi

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories