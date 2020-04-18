Winners announced in Louisiana-Mississippi AP contest

NEW ORLEANS (AP/WJTV) — Winners have been announced in the Louisiana-Mississippi Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors competition to honor the best in professional and college journalism in 2019.

The two-state competition, which received more than 1,200 entries, is sponsored by the Manship School of Mass Communication at Louisiana State University. The AP is a not-for-profit news cooperative representing thousands of U.S. media organizations.

WJTV 12 News won several Associated Press Awards, which are listed below:

Feature First: Byron Brown and Eric Bullard, “Convicting Klansmen” Second: Walt Grayson, “Blue Front Cafe”



Breaking News Second: Alex Love, LeKeitha Terrell and Tim Schwaegler, “Holly Bluff Gas Station Fire”



Achievement First: WJTV-TV, “Focused on Solutions: The Crime Crisis” Second: Candace Coleman, Opie Cooper and Kaitlin Howell, “Cool Schools Special”



For a list of winners go to http://discover.ap.org/contests/louisiana-mississippi