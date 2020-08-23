Severe Weather Information

Winona aldermen consider removing Confederate statue

WINONA, Miss. (AP) — Some Mississippi citizens are anonymously asking for a Confederate monument to be removed from outside a city library.

The statue is by the Winona-Montgomery County Library. The Winona Board of Aldermen met to discuss the statue Thursday but took no action on the request, WCBI-TV reported.

Mayor Jerry Flowers said he plans to research who owns the monument and report back to the board on Sept. 1.

Several Mississippi cities and counties have voted to remove monuments in the past two months amid national discussion over racial injustice. Others have rejected requests.

