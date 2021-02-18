Winter storm causes power outages in Jackson-metro area

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Thousands of Mississippians are without power on Thursday due to a winter storm. According to Entergy Mississippi, more than 82,000 customers did not have power as of Thursday morning.

There have been reports of trees or tree limbs falling due to the ice and that caused power outages in some areas, including the City of Jackson.

Officials are still warning drivers to not travel, if they don’t have to. Road conditions are still dangerous because of the ice.

For motorists who must drive in winter weather conditions, MDOT offers these safe driving tips.

Slow down; ice can be hard to see on road surfaces.

Allow more space between the vehicles around you, especially for 18 wheelers and vehicles with trailers.

Brake early and gently to avoid skidding, and never slam on the brakes.

Avoid distractions, such as talking or texting on a cell phone.

Stay alert.

Be sure to pack blankets and water in case you become stuck for a long period of time.

Entergy is working to restore power to its customers. Click here to keep up with the outages. You can also click here to view the outages from Southern Pine Electric.