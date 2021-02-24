Winter storms affect Hinds County farm

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The agriculture industry in Mississippi took a blow from last week’s winter storms. Ted Kendall IV, the president of Gaddis Farms in Bolton, said the staff always gives 100 percent, but this last week required more than that.

“We’ve got a great crew here. Just think about people. It was tough for folks to get here. Even prior to getting feed to the cattle, it was tough on everybody. Our guys did a great job getting out here. We were pulling trucks to get them to the cattle,” he said.

Kendall said the cattle can handle cold, as well as the precipitation, if those are separate events. With the grass turning yellow because of the ice, the farm had to rely on store-bought food to feed the cattle.

Kendall said, “It’ll come back, but if it weren’t for the ice storm, we’d have cattle grazing on it now.”

The next step for the farm is to wait for consistent temperatures and pick up a few fallen tree limbs.