Winter Weather Advisory in effect until noon tomorrow

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- An issued Winter Weather Advisory will remain in effect until noon with freezing rain expected and total ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch for portions of central and west central Mississippi.

Difficult travel conditions are possible, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Hazardous conditions could impact your morning commute.

Counties affected: Bolivar, Carroll, Grenada, Hinds, Holmes, Humphreys, Issaquena, Leflore, Madison, Montgomery, Rankin, Sharkey, Sunflower, Warren, Washington, Yazoo

