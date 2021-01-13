Winter Weather Advisory until 10 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-The National Weather Service (NWS) has announced that parts of central, eastern and northeast are under a winter weather advisory until 10:00 a.m. Wednesday.
It’s advised that you should come across intermittent sleet and possible light glaze on roads.
This could cause areas of glaze and driving to become dangerous, especially on elevated surfaces, including roadways, bridges, overpasses, and shaded areas.
Be prepared to use caution when traveling.
The following counties affected are: Attala, Choctaw, Clarke, Clay, Hinds, Jasper, Kemper, Lauderdale, Leake, Lowndes, Madison, Montgomery, Neshoba, Newton, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Rankin, Scott, Simpson, Smith, Webster, Winston.
