Winter Weather Advisory until 10 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-The National Weather Service (NWS) has announced that parts of central, eastern and northeast are under a winter weather advisory until 10:00 a.m. Wednesday.

NEW 🌨️: A winter weather advisory has been issued until 10 AM for the Jackson Metro and areas to the east/north. Patchy sleet could cause an icy glaze on the roadways this morning from Raleigh up to Canton, Kosciusko, and Louisville. Take it slow on the roadways. @WJTV #MSwx pic.twitter.com/jOrBIfGWtG — Jacob Lanier (@JacobLanierWx) January 13, 2021

It’s advised that you should come across intermittent sleet and possible light glaze on roads.

This could cause areas of glaze and driving to become dangerous, especially on elevated surfaces, including roadways, bridges, overpasses, and shaded areas.

It’s sleeting outside of our studio! ❄️🌨☃️ pic.twitter.com/xWEPg61pmF — Chloe Ortega (@chloeortegawjtv) January 13, 2021

Be prepared to use caution when traveling.

The following counties affected are: Attala, Choctaw, Clarke, Clay, Hinds, Jasper, Kemper, Lauderdale, Leake, Lowndes, Madison, Montgomery, Neshoba, Newton, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Rankin, Scott, Simpson, Smith, Webster, Winston.

