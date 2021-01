YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Delta is expecting more snow during the Monday morning hours.

So far, about three inches of snow has fallen in Yazoo County. If you have to go outside today, health experts encouraged people to bundle up to stay warm to prevent health issues.

The roads are also wet, and there are reports of ice in some areas. If you have to drive, you are asked to use caution to avoid an accident.

LATEST STORIES: