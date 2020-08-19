Wire fraud trial for Mississippi mayor, wife delayed

MOSS POINT, Miss. (AP) — The federal wire fraud trial for the mayor of a Mississippi city and his wife has been delayed.

Moss Point Mayor Mario King and his wife, Natasha, were indicted in June on 13 counts of wire fraud and one of conspiracy to commit fraud that alleges they bought a car and a pedigreed dog with money raised for mental-health programs in schools in Moss Point.

Trial is scheduled for Nov. 2, WLOX-TV reported. It was originally set for Sept. 14, but the defense asked for more time to prepare, and a judge granted the request.

If convicted, the Kings each face up to five years on the conspiracy charge and up to 20 years on each of the 13 wire fraud charges. Each of the fourteen counts carries a maximum fine of $250,000.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert H. Walker ordered the indictment unsealed last month when the Kings appeared before him with Ocean Springs attorney Tyler Cox.

King, a Democrat, was elected mayor in June 2017 at age 30. He defeated Democratic incumbent Billy Broomfield, with 61% of the vote.

LATEST STORIES: