JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Emotions remain high in Jackson after a man was shot and killed inside a vehicle on Monday.

Authorities said 34-year-old Nikita Bennett’s two-year-old son was inside the vehicle when the shooting happened on Ridgeway Street. He was not injured.

A witness said he heard nearly 30 shots at the time of the shooting.

“That was assassination. That was assassination. Thirty rounds in a car with a child. A baby’s in there. Come on people. That’s being a coward by taking another man’s life. I don’t care what y’all had, words y’all had. His life was worth more, than to just take his life like that. It don’t make no sense,” said Steve Hemingway, who was a witness.

Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, said he will add giving the Jackson Police Department (JPD) $100,000 to the City Council’s agenda in order to pay people to be informants.

“How can Black lives matter when you killing Black people in the middle of Jackson? It’s time for us to turn it around. It’s time to turn Jackson around with this violence,” said Stokes.

Hemingway said a school bus was letting children off when the shooting occurred.

“That person could’ve killed a baby, could’ve killed the school bus driver, and that school bus driver could’ve run into homes. Any kind of possibility could’ve happened,” said Stokes.

WJTV 12 News reached out to JPD for any updates on the case. We are waiting to hear back.