WJTV joins 25 years of an Ice Cream tradition

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The 25th annual Blue Bell Ice Cream Safari took place at the Jackson Zoo Saturday morning.

WJTV 12’s Shay O’Conner attended the event and said it was a day of fun in the sun, with all the ice cream one could eat.

Fifth-grader Camryn Sterling said “I look forward to looking at the animals.”

“When I get finished eating ice cream we gonna go to the water thing,” Sterling added.

“I hope they have cookies and cream ice cream.”

The event featured facepainting and other activities for family.

Many say it’s simply a tradition not worth missing.