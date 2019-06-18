WJTV Sports checks in with former MSU pitcher Jay Powell in Omaha

WJTV Sports checks in with Mississippi State legend, and MSU radio analyst Jay Powell.

Here’s his take on the Bulldogs 9th inning rally to defeat Auburn and his prediction for Tuesday’s big game against Vanderbilt:

“Just incredible, we were kinda speechless to be honest with you,” said Powell. “You know one thing I’ve kind of learned about this group, and players and team even going back to last year is you can kind of never count ’em out. They have a mindset that they’re in every game until that last out is record.”

“It’s going to be close, it’s going to be a low scoring game. I think it’s going to be a 4-3, 3-2 type game and I think it’s going to be a Mississippi State victory late just like it was last night, it’s just you know you’ve got two good teams, you’ve got two good starting pitchers, offensively they’re both really good. It’s going to come down to the bullpen, it’s going to come down to who makes the plays late in the game.

