Wolf Lake in Yazoo County closed to boating due to flooding

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) announced Wolf Lake in Yazoo County has been closed to all recreational boating until further notice.

The lake has been closed due to flooding and high water.

Leaders said boating on Wolf Lake, other than by people with property in the affected area, is closed. Any boating shall be conducted, according to a “Dead Slow; Leave No Wake” standard.

You can download the free WJTV 12 News app to keep up with the latest in news and weather.