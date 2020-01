YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to flooding and high water from heavy rainfall, Wolf Lake is currently closed. It will remain closed until further notice.

Boating on Wolf Lake, other than by people with property in the affected area is CLOSED. Any boating shall be conducted according to a “Dead Slow; Leave No Wake,” standard. Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks

If you need more information on boating or outdoors Mississippi, click here or call 601-432-2400.