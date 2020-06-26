Breaking News
Wolf Lake reopens boating in Yazoo County

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV)- After months of high water levels, Wolf Lake in Yazoo County reopened for boating activity.

Boaters are advised to be mindful of possible debris and other hazards that may commonly be found in bodies of water after prolonged flooding.

For more information about boating or outdoors in Mississippi, visit the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks’ website or call at 601-432-2400.

