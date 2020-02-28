Woman accused of attacking mother at Highland Homes Assisted Living

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Ridgeland Police Department arrested a woman at Highland Homes Assisted Living for allegedly attacking her mother. The incident happened on Wednesday, February 26.

Officers said they reviewed surveillance video and interviewed witnesses before arresting 48-year-old Philandra Evans of Jackson. She was taken to the Madison County Detention Center.

Evans’ bond was set at $2,500. She was released on Thursday, February 27. Her initial appearance has been set for March 17.

According to investigators, there does not appear to be any long term injuries sustained by the victim.