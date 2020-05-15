1  of  2
Breaking News
Celebrating Mississippi’s Seniors Continuing coverage of coronavirus in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Tests by State

Woman accused of killing man after fight in Vicksburg

News
Posted: / Updated:

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police said a woman was arrested after a man was shot and killed at an apartment complex. They believe the shooting stemmed from a fight between the suspect and the victim that happened on Thursday.

The shooting happened just before 12:30 Friday afternoon at New Main Apartments on Alcorn Drive.

Investigators said the woman left the scene in an older model white Ford pick-up truck. She was later stopped by Yazoo County deputies on Highway 3 and arrested.

The suspect and the victim have not been identified.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories