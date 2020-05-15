Woman accused of killing man after fight in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police said a woman was arrested after a man was shot and killed at an apartment complex. They believe the shooting stemmed from a fight between the suspect and the victim that happened on Thursday.

The shooting happened just before 12:30 Friday afternoon at New Main Apartments on Alcorn Drive.

Investigators said the woman left the scene in an older model white Ford pick-up truck. She was later stopped by Yazoo County deputies on Highway 3 and arrested.

The suspect and the victim have not been identified.