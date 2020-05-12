1  of  2
Breaking News
Celebrating Mississippi’s Seniors Continuing coverage of coronavirus in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Tests by State

Woman accused of shooting boyfriend in Jefferson County

News
Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting of a 20-year-old man.

Investigators said Christopher Payne was shot multiple times by his girlfriend, 29-year-old Edna Jones. Deputies received a call about the shooting around 10:30 Monday night on Lindwood Road.

The couple’s four to six-month-old child was also inside the home at the time of the shooting. The child was not injured.

According to investigators, Jones claimed she shot Payne after a domestic disturbance. Jones was charged with domestic aggravated assault by use of a deadly weapon.

At last check, Payne was listed in critical condition at the hospital.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories