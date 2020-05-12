Woman accused of shooting boyfriend in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting of a 20-year-old man.

Investigators said Christopher Payne was shot multiple times by his girlfriend, 29-year-old Edna Jones. Deputies received a call about the shooting around 10:30 Monday night on Lindwood Road.

The couple’s four to six-month-old child was also inside the home at the time of the shooting. The child was not injured.

According to investigators, Jones claimed she shot Payne after a domestic disturbance. Jones was charged with domestic aggravated assault by use of a deadly weapon.

At last check, Payne was listed in critical condition at the hospital.