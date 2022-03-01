JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson woman was arrested on Monday for the murder of 42-year-old Corey Dixon.

On Sunday, February 27, Jackson police responded to 110 Monument Street regarding a shooting with intent.

Numerous witness on scene said that the suspect, Stanisha Williams, was riding in a blue in color SUV, with another unknown black male and female in the vehicle. Dixon and Williams then got into an altercation. According to investigators, Williams was identified as the shooter.

Dixon was transported to UMMC Hospital and rushed into surgery, listed in critical condition with life threatening injuries. He succumbed to his injuries at the UMMC hospital on Monday.

Williams has been booked in the City Holding Facility.