Woman arrested after hitting another with vehicle on Florence Avenue

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman has been charged with aggravated assault after she allegedly hit another woman with a vehicle on Saturday, June 13.
Jackson police arrested 25-year-old Karen Griffin. Investigators said Griffin got into a fight with the victim before hitting her with the vehicle in the 1400 block of Florence Avenue.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
