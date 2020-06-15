Woman arrested after hitting another with vehicle on Florence Avenue

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman has been charged with aggravated assault after she allegedly hit another woman with a vehicle on Saturday, June 13.

Jackson police arrested 25-year-old Karen Griffin. Investigators said Griffin got into a fight with the victim before hitting her with the vehicle in the 1400 block of Florence Avenue.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

ARRESTED: Suspect, Karen Griffin-25, is charged with aggravated assault after a female was struck by a vehicle, following an altercation with Griffin. Occurred 6/13 in the 1400 block of Florence Ave. Victim was transported; injuries not life-threatening. pic.twitter.com/kDMqzPF6Jr — Jackson Police Department (@JacksonMSPolice) June 15, 2020

