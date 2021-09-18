Woman arrested for allegedly killing boyfriend in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing her boyfriend Friday night.

According to Vicksburg police, officers responded to the 100 block of Sprout Springs Road just after 7:30 p.m. Once they arrived, 33-year-old Jamal Stowers of Vicksburg was found outside near the street with a gunshot wound to his torso. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Stowers’ girlfriend, Shannon Williams, 37, of Vicksburg was taken into custody in connection to Stowers’ death. She is being held without bond pending her initial appearance in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Monday, September 20, 2021.