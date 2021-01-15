Woman arrested for distributing drugs in Mississippi-Louisiana area, deputies say

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies arrested a woman after investigators said she was found in possession of two ounces of methamphetamine. Darla Lilly was arrested by agents with the Adams County Special Operations Group on Old Highway 84 #3 on January 11.

Agents continued with the investigation by contacting Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and met them at Lilly’s residence in the 3700 block of East Lincoln Road in Brookhaven. During a search of her home, investigators found eight ounces of methamphetamine, 10 weapons, and approximately 300 Zanax pills.

Lilly will be charged with Possession of Sch IV (Zanax) with Intent to Distribute, Trafficking Methamphetamine, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. The charges will be presented to the Lincoln County Grand Jury.

Sheriff Travis Patten stated that the investigation shows Lilly is a large distributor of methamphetamine in the Mississippi-Louisiana area. Within the last two weeks, deputies said approximately 15 ounces of methamphetamine (with a street value of approximately $21,000.00) has been seized that is directly related to Lilly. Two ounces seized in Adams County, five ounces seized in Concordia Parish, and eight ounces seized in Lincoln County. Furthermore, investigators believe Lilly has distributed more than 10 pounds of methamphetamine in the last three months.