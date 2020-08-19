Coronavirus Information

Woman arrested for felony shoplifting at Jackson jewelry store

Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested and charged a woman with felony shoplifting for burglarizing a local business.

The incident happened on Monday, August 17, at Beckham Custom Jewelers in the District at Eastover.

Investigators said after reviewing video surveillance of the incident, it was determined that a pair of earrings and a Rolex watch were stolen. The earrings and the watch cost more than $35,000.

The suspect has been identified as 60-year-old Loretta Gardner. Gardner was later found at a nearby hotel in North Jackson.

After being interviewed, police said she admitted to stealing the jewelry and was arrested and charged with felony shoplifting.

