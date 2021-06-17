Woman arrested for injuring Pike County deputy, shooting into vehicle

UPDATE:

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested the woman accused of injuring a deputy and shooting into a vehicle.

According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Sandquaneittra Floyd turned herself in to authorities Friday morning. She was booked into the Pike County Jail.

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies are working to find a woman who allegedly injured a deputy and shot into a vehicle.

Investigators said a deputy stopped Sandquaneittra Floyd on Van Norman Curve Road on Tuesday, June 15. During the traffic stop, authorities said Floyd fled the scene and hit the deputy in the process.

Floyd faces charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and shooting into a motor vehicle. She is believed to be driving a silver 2016 Chevrolet Malibu that has a Mississippi personalized tag “LLS4.”

If you know where she is located, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-684-0033 or Central Dispatch at 601-783-2323.