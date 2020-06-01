Breaking News
Woman arrested for shooting man in Vicksburg

Posted: / Updated:

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested a woman in connection to a shooting on Sunday, May 31. The shooting happened before 8:30 p.m. at 1007 Stadium Drive.

Officers said they found a 32-year-old man lying on the ground. He was suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

The victim was taken to Merit Health River Region for treatment and later transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. His current condition is not known.

Police arrested 33-year-old Willie Mae Hardges at the scene of the shooting. She has been charged with one count of aggravated assault – domestic violence.

