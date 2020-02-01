Woman arrested for smuggling contraband in Jefferson County jail

FAYETTE, Miss. (WJTV)- The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has charged 47-year-old Mary Lynn Coleman of Picayune with smuggling contraband into the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

According to officials, Coleman arrived for visitation Saturday at the correctional facility and passed off the contraband to an inmate.

A correctional officer soon discovered the contraband on the inmate and Coleman was detained and booked. Her bond is set at $10,000.

Sheriff James Bailey said this has been a problem at the jail and it will not be tolerated. He also shared that anyone who tries to bring in contraband will face charges.