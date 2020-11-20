Woman arrested for SNAP fraud in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was arrested for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) fraud in Lowndes County following an investigation conducted by the Investigations Division of the Mississippi Department of Human Service (MDHS).

Investigators found that Tiffany Ames received an over issuance of SNAP benefits in the amount of $29,775 due to Ames failing to report all her husband’s employment income to MDHS. The investigation was initiated due to a Cumulative Outstanding Fraud Claims Listing, which indicated that a SNAP fraud claim had been identified.

“Mississippians depend on these benefits to feed their families, and our duty is to ensure that families receive benefits in line with the standards set for the programs,” MDHS Executive Director Robert G. “Bob” Anderson said. “This investigation, which culminated in an arrest, is a great example of cooperation between our county office, investigation team, and local law enforcement.”

Suspected fraud can be reported MDHS online any time submitting the MDHS Fraud Tip Form at https://www.mdhs.ms.gov/report-fraud/, calling the Fraud Tip Line during normal business hours at 1-(800)-299-6905, or email at fraud@mdhs.ms.gov.

