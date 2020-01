JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department arrested a woman for stealing water from the city.

40-year-old Martina Johnson has been charged with grand larceny. JPD said she used an illegal connection for water consumption at her home.

More arrests are expected in connection to water thefts in the city.