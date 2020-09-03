Woman assaulted 12-year-old boy for carrying Trump campaign sign, Colorado police say

A supporter of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds a sign during a rally in Spokane, Wash., Saturday, May 7, 2016. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Boulder Police Department is investigating after a woman allegedly assaulted a 12-year-old boy and tried to steal a political sign he was carrying Monday.

According to BPD, the incident occurred shortly before 2 p.m. Monday at Folsom Street and Glenwood Drive.

The boy was riding his bicycle and carrying a yard sign in support of President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign.

A woman riding a gray-blue moped drove past the boy and saw the sign. Police said the woman made a U-turn, approached the boy and “began assaulting him because of his political banner.”

According to a police report, the woman struck the boy four to five times with a closed fist.

The woman reportedly tried to take the yard sign but was unsuccessful. The report states the boy was using the sign to defend himself.

Police described the suspect as a white woman in her 20s or 30s. She was wearing a small tan jacket, a blue shirt and bluejeans. She has blondish-brown hair past her shoulders.

BPD said the boy’s father was made aware of the situation and wants to press charges.

Police say the incident remains under investigation.