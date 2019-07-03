Woman assaulted during home invasion on Queensroad Avenue

The Jackson Police Department is investigating a home invasion on Queensroad Avenue.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is investigating a home invasion on Queensroad Avenue.

The crime happened before 7:30 Tuesday night.

According to officers, a woman said a man assaulted her after forcing his way into her home. Police said the victim fired a shot after retrieving a handgun, but officers said the suspect was not hit by a bullet. The man reportedly took the gun before running away from the scene.

The victim did not suffer any serious injuries.

The suspect was reportedly wearing a black shirt, red pants and a black knit cap.

If you know who the suspect is, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).