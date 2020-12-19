Woman charged in Mississippi abandoned child case makes appearance in federal court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The woman investigators say was involved in a Mississippi kidnapping and abandonment case was in federal court Friday.

Turliscea Turner appeared before a judge through Skype because of COVID-19 protocols. Turner is charged with kidnapping, in a case that shocked the Mid-South earlier this week after a 2-year-old boy was left at a Southaven Goodwill drop-off center.

In order for Turner to get a bond, her attorney needs to put forward evidence. That attorney made the case he needs time to speak to Turner before proceedings could continue.

Turner remained quiet throughout the hearing.

Turner appears to be the only defendant in the kidnapping and abandonment case to appear in court Friday. WREG is working to find out when 34-year-old Jeremy Fitzgerald, also charged with federal kidnapping, will be in court next.

Fitzgerald and Turner were seen on surveillance video earlier this week at a gas station. They’re accused of leaving little Sergio at this Southaven Goodwill drop off location, telling employees his mother abandoned him.

The child’s mother says she left Sergio with Turner to go to Nashville with Fitzgerald. She thought the toddler would be safe. But on the trip, she claims Fitzgerald tried to force her into prostitution, then left her in the capital city.

Fitzgerald is also accused of calling the toddler’s aunt, demanding money for his safe return. He was eventually arrested in Cordova after crashing into another car while trying to get away from law enforcement. Turner was arrested there as well.

The court date was reset to next Monday afternoon, where a judge will decide if she gets a bond.

