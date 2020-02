HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Police Department, with the assistance of the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department, arrested a woman for embezzlement.

38-year-old Christy Bartholomew of Hattiesburg was arrested at a home on Shadow Lake Drive on Thursday. Investigators said she purchased a $27,000 2020 Can-Am Side x Side with a company credit card.

Bartholomew was taken to the Forrest County jail. Police said additional charges are pending in the ongoing investigation.