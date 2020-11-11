Woman charged with murder after shooting man on Utah Street, police say

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a woman in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on Tuesday, November 10.
The shooting happened in the 2300 block of Utah Street just before 11:00 p.m. Investigators said Howard Williams, 45, was shot and killed during a domestic altercation with Alexandria Lee, 30.
Lee was detained at the scene. She has been charged with murder.
LATEST STORIES:
- Female artists shine in 2020 CMA nominations
- CMA Awards Show marks many firsts in 2020
- New blood among this year’s CMA Entertainer of the Year nominees
- North Pike moves to hybrid learning schedule
- ‘I don’t think he’s breathing’: Ohio police officer helps deliver baby on the side of the road