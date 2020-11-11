Woman charged with murder after shooting man on Utah Street, police say

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a woman in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on Tuesday, November 10.

The shooting happened in the 2300 block of Utah Street just before 11:00 p.m. Investigators said Howard Williams, 45, was shot and killed during a domestic altercation with Alexandria Lee, 30.

Lee was detained at the scene. She has been charged with murder.

