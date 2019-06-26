Woman charged with statutory rape

WJTV
The Jackson Police arrested a woman for having sexual involvement with a minor.
Shelby Simmons is charged with statutory rape for her alleged sexual involvement with a male minor which occurred last month.
ARRESTED: Suspect, Shelby Simmons-23, is charged with statutory rape for her alleged sexual involvement with a male minor that occurred on last month. #JPD pic.twitter.com/4EzeUCM3bt— Jackson Police Department (@JacksonMSPolice) June 26, 2019
