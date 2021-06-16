Woman concerned about water leaking into her Brandon apartment

A woman at a Brandon apartment complex said water has been leaking in her apartment for months.

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – A frustrated neighbor at a Brandon apartment complex said water has been leaking in her apartment for months, and management is doing very little to try to fix it.

Amber Porter, who has been living at Windsor Lake Apartments in Brandon for ten months, said half of that time has been spent dealing water leaking from her bathroom ceiling.

Porter said her first call to maintenance was after hours on January 30.

“It took them a little while to get out here, which is understandable. But even when they got out here, they didn’t do anything. They just looked and was like, ‘Yeah, it’s leaking,'” she explained.

According to Porter, water has been leaking on and off ever since. She said maintenance has not found a permanent fix.

“They’ll cut the hole in the ceiling, and they’ll get fans to try to dry it up, but then the leak just comes right back,” she said. “I think myself and the people in this apartment complex deserve better. I’m not the only one that’s dealt with this or problems like it.”

12 News reached out to Windsor Lake Apartments management for a comment, but we have not heard back at this time.