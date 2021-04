RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County authorities are investigating after a 71-year-old woman died during an overnight house fire. The fire happened at a home on Red Oak Road.

According to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the scene around 11:00 Sunday night. When they arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames.

Courtesy: Rankin County EOC Director Mike Word

Investigators have not released the identity of the victim at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but no foul play is suspected.