Woman dies in head-on collision

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a woman was killed in head-on collision.
The crash happened Friday night just after 8:00 p.m in the 5200 block of U.S. Highway 80 West near Wiggins road.
The victim has been identified as 61 year-old Kathy Phillips.
The driver of the second vehicle and two juvenile occupants were all treated for non life-threatening injuries.
The cause of this crash is still under investigation.
