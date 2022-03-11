RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV)-A woman is dead after a shooting at the Raymond Detention Center (RDC) on Friday, March 11.

The shooting involved at least three deputies and an unidentified female, according to Sheriff Tyree Jones.

Update: the shooting at RDC involved at least three deputies and an unidentified female. The female is deceased. Both RDC and the Work Center along with all detainees are secure. Neither facility was compromised and the shooting occurred on County Farm Rd. — TyreeJonesSheriff (@TyreeSheriff) March 11, 2022

Both RDC and the Work Center along with all detainees are secure. Neither facility was compromised and the shooting occurred on County Farm Rd.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is actively investigating. This is a developing story.

