JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-A unidentified 41-year-old woman is dead after an early morning shooting on East Ash Street.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to Jackson Police, several gunshots were fired into a home.

Police do not have a motive or a suspect related to the shooting.



If you have any information, you’re asked to call Jackson Police or Crimestopppers.