JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Noon-Year's Eve is the Mississippi Children's Museum's way of ringing in the new year just a little bit early, so that everybody can participate, even the youngest of children.

Festivities included countdowns at 10:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m., and a grand finale at noon with confetti cannons, and a traditional style countdown with a balloon drop, along with fun musical entertainment.