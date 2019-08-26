Woman found dead near Homochitto National Forest: Breaking

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss.(WJTV) – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a woman near the Homochitto National Forest.

Sheriff Steve Rushing says Saturday around 4:45 p.m., a bystander found the woman’s body nearly 10 miles into the woods on Caseyville Road.

The sheriff believes her body had been there for several days.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigations and the Lincoln County Coroners office is investigating this case as a possible homicide.

At this time the woman has not be identified.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department or Crime Stoppers.