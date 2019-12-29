Woman found dead with gunshot wounds to chest identified

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson Police identifies Erika Monique Reed as the woman found shot in the chest along Ilano Drive at Archer Avenue around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Officers said the victim was found near a vehicle at an intersection. Witnesses from the area said they heard several shots minutes before she was found.

Reed died from her injuries.

Right now there is no suspect information or motive. If you know anything about this shooting you are being urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.

