Jackson Police said a woman was found shot in the chest along Ilano Drive at Archer Avenue around 2 a.m. Sunday.

We are told the woman died from her injuries.

Officers said the victim was found near a vehicle at an intersection. Witnesses from the area said they heard several shots minutes before she was found.

Right now there is no suspect information. If you know anything about this shooting you are being urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.